The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will be held on Saturday, May 20 beginning at 10 a.m. The start and finish is at the visitor’s center. Run a 5k with Law Enforcement and Special Olympics Alaska athletes to raise awareness and funds to benefit local Delta Junction community and sports programs for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
The Alaska Law Enforcement Torch Run and Pledge Drive is a 5k running, walking, or biking event. Perfect for friends and families. Register and raise a minimum of $3S to receive a limited edition Torch Run T-shirt! You can also join virtuality and share your photos to the Special Olympics Alaska Facebook page.