Making Mittens from Wool Sweaters class in the conference room of the Jarvis Building on the Alaska Highway, Saturday, March 7 noon to 2 p.m. The class is offered by the Cooperative Extension Service as part of Extension Week.
Class registration fee is $6 which includes instruction, Cooperative Extension Mitten pattern of different styles and sizes, and mitten materials, if needed. You provide a sewing machine, scissors, and pins. If you wish, you may bring polar fleece for lining and/or a woolly sweater. Parent and child are welcome to work on the project together. Taught by Nancy King.
For more information, call: (907) 895-4215.