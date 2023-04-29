There will be a Memorial Day Ceremony at noon on Monday, May 29 at Rest Haven Cemetery in Delta Junction. The event is sponsored by American Legion Jack Warren Post 22 and VFW Bison Post 22.
A barbecue will follow the ceremony at Trophy Lodge.
