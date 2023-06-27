The Bureau of Land Management Glennallen Field Office staff will be at the Delta Career Advancement Center July 12-15 to issue Federal Subsistence Hunt Permits for Unit 13 moose and caribou. Permits will be issued in person only. Please have ready a current State of Alaska hunting license, proof of rural residency such as a recent electric bill or voter registration that shows your permanent physical address, and photo identification such as a valid Alaska driver’s license or state-issued ID card. Call 907 822-3217 or 907 822-7328 for more information.
BLM staff will be at the Delta Career Advancement Center on Wednesday, July 12 from 3-6 p.m. and Thursday -Saturday July 13-15, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The center is located across from Delta High School on North Clearwater Avenue.
Permits will also be available at the BLM Glennallen Field Office beginning Wednesday, July 12.
All permittees must affirm you are qualified for federal subsistence in GMU 13 as defined by 50 CFR 100.4 and 36 CFR § 242.24.