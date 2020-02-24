Bring your children age Kindergarten through third grade for a reading celebration featuring a story, a snack, games and other Seussical things on March 3 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Delta Community Library. Anybody who likes a little reading fun is welcome as well.
