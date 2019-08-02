Delta Imagination Library is hosting its second annual Bookworm Shuffle, a fun, free, family-friendly event on National Book Lover’s Day, August 9. Join them to walk, stroll, ride, or roll along the 3K course around downtown Delta Junction. Volunteers will be stationed along the course to guide participants and direct traffic. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Wi-Fi parking lot behind the Delta Community Library. Please arrive early, between 6-6:30 p.m., to sign in. There is no registration fee.
Book lovers of all ages are encouraged to attend! All children may select a book from the prize table at the finish. Granite View Sports and Gifts has generously agreed to once again sponsor the grand prize for the first family to cross the finish line together. For more information visit Delta Imagination Library on Facebook or call Jessica at 803-8118.