Soup at the Sullivan

The 14th annual Soup Day at the Sullivan Roadhouse Museum will be held Wednesday, Aug. 21 starting at 11:30 a.m. and continuing until the soup is gone, usually about 1:30. The volunteer soup makers gather veggies from the gardens for their yummy soups. There will be at least 15 different varies of soup to choose from this year. Also available are homemade breads and flavored butters. Ice cream and rhubarb punch round out the menu.
Soup Day is the only fundraising event held at the Roadhouse. The monies provide for the gardens and the maintenance of the building. The Sullivan is staffed by numerous volunteer host and gardeners during the summer season.