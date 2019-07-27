Saturday looks to be a good day for the fair as the weather is predicted to be a little cloudy, with only a 20 percent chance of rain.
The day started with the Lions breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and the parade kicks off at 9 a.m., an hour earlier than in past years. The parade lineup is full with floats, animals, music, fire trucks, and more candy than anyone should have. Please keep kids away from the moving vehicles during the parade.
Gates open following the parade with a full lineup with the firefighter challenge kicking off shortly after noon, the mud bogs beginning at 1 p.m., and the blueberry pie auction at 1:30.
The rodeo begins at 2 p.m. in the big arena, with the market livestock auction right next door next to the barn at 4 p.m.
The big event for the evening is the increasing popular demolition derby at 6 p.m.