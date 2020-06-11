There will be a Vet 1 Stop to help veterans get connected with the resources that are available to them in the community. For the Delta Junction area, those organizations based in Fairbanks are included. Information on housing assistance and support, homeless veteran outreach and stabilization will be available along with assistance ordering DD214s, help connect with MyHealtyVet and Milconnect, allowing veterans to access their records. Information will be available for help with VA compensation claims, or getting a Veteran ID for health care on base.
The event will be held at Delta Industrial Services, June 20, 4-6 p.m.