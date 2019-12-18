Dust off your cufflinks and air out your formal gown, a charity ball is coming to town and it promises a night of elegance, dinner, and a chance to give back this holiday season.
The Christmas Charity Ball is a formal affair for adults 18-years old and over, December 20 at the CAC on Fort Greely. Base passes will be available for this event for those who do not have one. Tickets are $45 each, includes a sit-down dinner and wine, or tables for eight are $320, making it $40 a person. A silent auction will take place, along with a baked goods auction. Cocktails are at 6 p.m., and dinner and auctions start at 7 p.m.
Kacie White, an 18-year old senior at Delta High School, is not unknown with local volunteer groups. White has been active for years volunteering in 4-H’s Healing Hoof Beats, little league baseball, youth hockey, AWANA’s, and more, in addition to founding a program called S.O.S (Sibling for Scouts), which provided activities for the younger siblings of Cub Scout members who were not old enough to participate in the program.
Now, White has set her sights on raising money for the Children’s Ward of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital by organizing a fundraising charity ball.
Graduating in May of 2020, White has her sights set on becoming a pediatric Registered Nurse. Raising money for sick children and their families felt like something she needed to do, she said, especially for the holidays.
“This is definitely the biggest (project) yet,” she said about the enormous undertaking of organizing a fundraising gala. “I wanted to do something memorable, and for my community.”
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and its facilities are utilized by many bush and remote communities outside of the city limits, including Delta Junction. Any donations made to the hospital will ultimately benefit the members of our community.
White’s goal is to raise $5,000 for the Children’s Ward at FMH. You can RSVP to whitekacie2001@gmail.com.