2022 Children Christmas Camp -Flyer

The Fort Greely Chapel will be holding a Children Christmas Camp December 19-21, 12-4 p.m. with a musical and potluck on Thursday, December 22 at 5:30 p.m. for children four years of age and up. To register or volunteer visit https://forms.gle/TEWojpvqFEqauz2u5 or call Chaplain Kevin Daul at 907-873-4397, Chaplain Sean Crow at 907-873-9827, or Children’s Church Director Lydia Torres at 907-482-3032. Lunch and snacks will be provided.