Rehearsals will begin September 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Chapel. For those needing Post Access, please contact the Fort Greely Visitor's Center at 873-3663. They will need information to complete a background check. Once cleared, you will be able to get a pass to attend rehearsals. Please be sure to let them know you are asking for the pass to participate in Community Choir rehearsals at the Chapel.
For more information, please contact Chaplain Fritts at (203) 600-9874 or Julie Szidloski at (907) 803-1983. You do not need to be a great musician to join us. Just a love of making music together!