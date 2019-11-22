Join U.S. Army Garrison Fort Greely and MWR as we ring in the holiday season with our annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Holiday Bazaar on Friday, December 6, from 4-8 p.m. at the Aurora CAC. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be stopping by for a visit. So be sure to bring a camera!. There will be live music by the 9th Army Band, Quartette, Christmas Carols, Traditional Book Reading, the 'Just for Kids' Sugar Cookie Contest, Gingerbread House Contest, Children's Arts & Crafts, Giveaways & Lots of Fun!
Special Event Access to the General Public.