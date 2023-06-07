Join Delta Junction Trails Association for a hike up Donnelly Dome. Experience the challenge and beauty of the Dome in June. Alpine wildflowers will be blooming, and the 360-degree view from the top is worth the effort!
Meet up at the pullout 2.5 miles up Dome Road from Mile 249.7 Richardson Hwy. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.
Open to the public. This hike requires everyone over the age of 16 to have a SAP (Sikes Act Permit from the Army, available through the internet at https://usartrak.isportsman.net/. Hikers also need to sign out using the same website prior to driving up Dome Road. Check In to Donnelly East area 531 via the website. By accessing the system, you will know if the area is open for recreation or if it has temporarily been closed for military training. If closed for training, our backup location is to meet at the pullout to Coal Mine Road.
This is a date change from June 3.