The proverbial straw that broke the camel's back is an illustration of what can happen when you feel overwhelmed.
Life's events can have the same cumulative impact as the straw. Most situations, by themselves, are manageable. But when you are faced with one problem after another before you have a chance to resolve each one, it's easy to feel overwhelmed.
Situations can also pile up gradually because of your inattention or failure to deal with them as they occur.
So, you can become overwhelmed because of circumstances beyond your control that occur quickly or simultaneously. Or you can become overwhelmed because you neglect to handle situations. Each scenario requires a slightly different strategy.
When events occur non-stop, often the first reaction is to panic and freeze. Not knowing what to do first, you try to juggle everything at once while feeling as if you are about to lose your balance.
The key to dealing with this situation is to prioritize. Since you can only address one issue at a time, you have to decide which circumstances require immediate attention. You have to pick a starting point for your attention.
Unfortunately, the most critical situation is usually the most difficult to deal with. So people will tend to address one of the least important issues because it's easier. With enough neglect, a situation will get to a point where it is out of control and the window of opportunity to take corrective action has passed.
For example, the roof on Debra's house has started to leak. Her car needs an oil change, she needs new clothes, her son is doing poorly in school, she has a tooth ache, and the company she works for is being sold in six months.
Debra feels overwhelmed. So she goes shopping for her new clothes. Rather than prioritizing and going to the dentist first, Debra takes a painkiller and then picks the task of lowest importance.
As an outside observer, it easy to see what Debra should do first. She should tend to her tooth before she risks losing it. If Debra neglects her roof, more serious damage will occur. Then she has to get her son back on track before he falls too far behind.
But when you are the one feeling overwhelmed, you become stressed out and don't want to deal with anything. Avoidance, however, will allow things to get worse.
When overwhelmed, you have to address the most critical situation first. Then focus your energy on one task at a time. Once you have done everything you can for the most important problem, move on to the next pressing situation. Resist the temptation to begin with the least significant challenge.
