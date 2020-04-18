The coronavirus global pandemic has spawned a popular phrase frequently used as a social media hashtag and as a tagline for public service announcements: we’re all in this together. The sentiment is intended to offer encouragement and to promote a sense of shared suffering, along with a reminder to wash our hands and keep our distance in order to safeguard the health of our family members, friends, and communities. Broadly speaking, all members of the human race are, in fact, in this together in the sense that we are biological organisms with certain vulnerabilities to this highly contagious and potentially deadly virus. However, beyond this basic assumption, I believe it is important to reflect on how we are, in truth, not as in this together as many would glibly believe.
Some will tolerate the impacts of the global pandemic better than others which means that we are not truly all in this together. In general, the trends indicate that the respiratory illness is more deadly for men than women, for the elderly than the young, for African Americans and Latinos than whites, and for the poor than the wealthy. As a middle-aged, white, affluent male, I am less at risk from contracting the virus or dying from any subsequent respiratory disease than many others. It is important to ask the question. Why? Is it because I have some sort of supercharged immune system that sets me apart? Not hardly. More likely it is because I benefit from systems that favor my gender, race, and socio-economic status. Conversely, others are systemically disadvantaged because they cannot afford to stay home, who feel as though they must continue to work at lower paying jobs that put them at greater risk of exposure to the virus, and who have no guarantee of adequate health care or insurance should they become ill.
I’m going to weather this pandemic just fine. But if we are genuinely all in this together, that means I have neighbors who are vulnerable. And, biblically speaking, I have obligations to those neighbors resulting from my Christian faith. In the classic social justice text of the sheep and the goats in Matthew 25, Jesus teaches that we should feed the hungry, satisfy the thirsty, clothe the naked, shelter the homeless, host the stranger, care for the sick, and visit the imprisoned. All are worthy charitable pursuits which, given the current circumstances, are out of reach for this Army Chaplain under shelter-in-place and social distancing orders. What should I do?
Many aspects of this finite, earthly experience I cannot change. For example, the social, economic, and political systems that favor me over others. Most of us readily identify with Diana Young’s opinion, blogging for the Independent, when she writes, “I sympathise (sic) with those who are suffering, but please stop making me apologise (sic) for being middle class.”
What I can change, however, is my attitude about my advantages in order to broaden my perspective and think more inclusively toward my neighbors. Guarding my attitude is important because I want to avoid the sort of gratitude that is only thankful for the benefits that permit me to smugly cocoon in my home with money in the bank, groceries in the pantry, and toilet tissue in the bathroom. I must not become content with gratitude focused inwardly on my own privilege.
So, what should I do? Do unto others as I would have them do unto me. This is gratitude that pays it forward to my neighbors, not back up the hierarchy of privilege so that those who already have get even more. The Golden Rule is also a useful reminder that we will all, at some time in our lives, have a need and will benefit from the grace shown to us by someone else. Yes, we really are all in this life together in ways deeper and more profound than even a pandemic creates. Ensuring that our future return to normal elevates all of us begins with “do unto others.”
For God and Country!
The Fort Greely Chapel community is a traditional, protestant Army chapel service meeting on Sundays at 10 a.m. with a weekly Communion observance. Interested? Please call ( 907) 873-4397 or “Like” our chapel Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FGAChapel.