My wife, Karen, and I were married in my home church, the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. Because receiving weekly Communion at the Lord’s Table is a central act of worship for the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), we wanted to include this in our marriage ceremony. Only Karen and I partook, which seemed like a good idea at the time given the perceived logistical challenges of distributing the bread and cup. Experience has refined my theological understanding of the Eucharist such that if I had known then what I know now, all of God’s children would have been welcome at God’s table and served. But that’s a different subject for another column. The reality was that no one actually received Communion that day because the wine chalice was empty.
Periodic viewings of our wedding video bring howls of laughter at the hairstyles and exclamations of, “Who were those kids?” While I enjoy laughing at myself with everyone else, I’m always a bit uncomfortable when I watch the Communion portion of the ceremony. Since Karen and I served one another, neither of us noticed until the moment that the chalice was empty. Everyone was watching. What to do? We faked it. We ate bread and lifted an empty chalice to our lips, pretending to drink as though nothing was amiss. Without sounding too judgmental, one could say it was “fake Communion” but “real love” at the Lord’s Table on our wedding day.
Reflecting on that moment gives me pause to wonder about the countless times I have worshipped at the Lord’s Table where the bread was plentiful, and the chalice was full – real Communion – but love for my neighbor was “fake.” By fake I mean the experience we have all occasionally had of going through the motions of being a Christian. For example, I’m confident in my ability to lead a Sunday morning chapel service. Challenge me, however, to leave my comfort zone in order to demand justice or to make a meaningful sacrifice on behalf of a stranger in need and suddenly, I’m just going through the motions. I feel as though I’m dragging my spiritual feet, making excuses, and dialing in my Christian charity from afar. Perhaps you have had the same feeling.
Rev. Charles Spurgeon, a famous 19th century British preacher, once cleverly remarked that he could easily find ten men willing to die for the Bible for everyone who was actually willing to read it. If it’s remotely true that only ten percent of us are willing to read the Bible, imagine how few of us are actually doing what we read! The rest of us are probably going through the motions, feeling obliged to raise empty chalices to parched lips thirsty for hope, love, and grace. After King David committed adultery with Bathsheba he wrote, “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. ... My sacrifice, O God, is a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart you, God, will not despise.” Psalm 51: 10, 17. May our genuine sacrifice this week be a broken spirit and a contrite heart.
For God and Country.
