Prior to becoming a Chaplain in the Army, I pastored various small, rural, county seat churches in central Oklahoma. In one of those communities, we lived in the church’s parsonage which was just around the corner from one of the church members, Mrs. Bevins. Our houses were oriented in such a way that Mrs. Bevins could see the full length of our driveway from her kitchen window. She was a delightful neighbor and we enjoyed sharing our corner of the neighborhood with her very much. However, one Saturday morning, she just happened to see something from her kitchen window.
Back then, I slept in an old t-shirt and tighty-whities. Why is this information relevant? The previous afternoon I came home from work and accidentally left my sermon notes in the car which was parked in the driveway. The next morning, I needed to work on my sermon for Sunday. Like many households with young children, no one was in a rush to get dressed on a lazy Saturday morning. You see where this is going, right? I peeked out the garage door, did not see a soul on our street, and dashed out to the car in my underwear to get my sermon notes, certain that I had remained unseen. Until I saw Mrs. Bevins at church the next morning. She was grinning from ear to ear and could hardly contain a giggle. My neighbor had caught her pastor dashing out to the car in his tighty-whities!
There’s a description in the Gospel of Mark about another young man who was seen running in a state of undress. Jesus, having just been arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane, was being led away by an armed crowd. His disciples have already fled the scene in fear when this nameless, naked, young man makes his brief, mysterious appearance: “A young man, wearing nothing but a linen garment, was following Jesus. When they seized him, he fled naked, leaving his garment behind.” Mark 14:51-52. Only the Gospel of Mark records his story; he is not mentioned anywhere else in scripture. His identity and Mark’s purpose in writing about him at Jesus’ arrest remain topics of intense debate among biblical scholars.
Among the countless possibilities proposed for explaining this man’s identity and inclusion in Mark’s gospel is my favorite by scholar Amy-Jill Levine in her book Entering the Passion of Jesus: A Beginner’s Guide to Holy Week. She posits that the naked man fleeing the scene of Jesus’ arrest represents us, our fears, and our powerlessness to resolve what we fear in any ultimate way. The Cambridge Online Dictionary defines fear as, “a strong emotion caused by great worry about something dangerous, painful, or unknown that is happening or might happen.” Fear implies loss. Whether you are afraid of losing your job, afraid of losing your marriage, or afraid of losing a loved one to illness or injury, peel away the layers of fear and, ultimately, all our “smaller” fears typically lead to a primal fear of our own loss of life. Scripture teaches that our lives are not our own; we belong to God (Galatians 2:20). The only loss that truly matters is losing our lives for the sake of Christ. When that happens, we have nothing else left to lose and are free to live fearlessly.
