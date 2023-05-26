There is something that a person desires much to have but has little of in his lifetime (no, I’ m not talking about money), and that is friends. A man that has friends is truly rich, indeed. The word “friend” and its equivalent is found in 102 passages of Scripture in the Bible (according to my personal count). The Word of God shares some very important principles and teaching in regard to friends.
Consider the following: 1. A real friend loves you at all times. (Proverbs 17:17) 2. A real friend will tell you the truth, even when it hurts. (Proverbs 27:6,9) 3. A friend is thoughtful in difficult times. (Job 2:11) 4. A friend seeks to protect his friend. (Acts 19:31) 5. A true friend betters hi friend through friendship. (Proverbs 27:17) 6. A real friend will put his life on the line for his friend. (John 15:13)
This is what Jesus did for us. He gave Himself on the cross to save us from our sins. He proved that He was a true friend to each and every one of us. It also proved the depth of His love of us. The Bible points out in Romans 5:8-10 that Jesus died for us while we were sinners so that we might be saved. We, therefore, are not His friend until we individually turn to Him in believing faith, accepting Him as our Savior. Jesus stated in John 15:14, “Ye are My friends, if ye do whatsoever I command you.” God’s command and His will for you, if you have never trusted Him as your Savior, is that you do that very thing!
II Peter 3:9 states, “The Lord is not slack concerning His promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.” Have you accepted Him as your Savior? If you have, then you are a friend of God. Think about it.