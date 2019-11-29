Acts 11:26 states,” And when he had found him, he brought him unto Antioch. And it came to pass, that a whole year they assembled themselves with the church, and taught much people. And the disciples were called Christians first in Antioch.”
There is something special behind a name. It is an identity, a recognition. “A good name is better than precious ointment; and the day of death than the day of one’s birth.” Ecclesiastes 7:1. Most people desire to make a name for themselves in some area of life whereby they can attain enough money to make themselves financially secure for their life. The Scripture states that it isn’t money that we should be focused upon but rather a “good name”. A person’s reputation, their name, is certainly worth more than money or things of great value. You cannot purchase a good name. It must be earned! A good name signifies character, integrity, honesty, hard work, etc. A person of financial wealth doesn’t necessarily have those qualities. In fact, he/she may conversely be known by the opposite character traits.
The name Christian as we read in Acts 11 was first coined in the city of Antioch in Syria, a country and city directly north of Israel which we find in the Old Testament had various wars with the nation of Israel. Though the term was given to believers as a form of ridicule, a greater name could not have been bestowed upon the followers of Jesus Christ. Christian means follower of Christ or belonging to Christ.
First Timothy 4:10 says Jesus is the “Savior of all men”. He is “the way, the truth, and the life; no man cometh unto the Father, but by Me,” Jesus stated in John 14:6.
Why is Jesus Christ the answer for man’s salvation? Because He is God- perfect, sinless. His life, His character is perfect, sinless, so to be called a Christian is not a degrading term but rather the greatest of honors. It speaks of the One that I have believed in for my soul’s eternal care, for I know His character and what has been written about His character.
Philippians 2:9 says His name, Jesus, “which is above every name.” Why would I want any other name?!
How about you? What kind of name have you built for yourself? More importantly, to whom have you entrusted your soul’s safe keeping? Choose wisely- you only get one life. Think about it.