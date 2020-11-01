The Bible says in 1 Timothy 6:6, “But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out. And having food and raiment let us be therewith content.” Job 34:18 says, “How much less to him that accepteth not the persons of princes, nor regardeth the rich more than the poor? For they all are the work of his hands.”
It is of interest that the Hapsburgs exercised political power in Europe for over 600 years. When Emperor Franz-Josef I of Austria died in 1916 his funeral procession was the last of its kind. As the procession entered the Capuchin monastery in Vienna, they descended the stairways to the Hapsburg family crypt. On the other side of the door stood the Cardinal-Archbishop of Vienna.
As the officer in charge stated “open”, the response of the Archbishop was, “Who goes there?” After 37 different titles that Franz-Josef I held were proclaimed the response was, “We know him not.” It was not until the third attempt of entrance and the former emperor was stripped of all earthly titles that the doors swung open for his burial to take place.
The Scriptures clearly emphasize that God is no respecter of persons when it comes to his laws and requirements. Anyone wanting to attain Heaven and have everlasting life after their earthly death must come to God as anyone and everyone must, by faith in Jesus Christ alone. There are no exceptions in God’s Word. Romans 3:10 and 3:23 point out that all are sinners and therefore all are in need of a Savior. No title, position, or works of merit can take you to Heaven. At death, everyone is of the same standing. Have you accepted Jesus, dear friend? Until you do, the door of eternal life is shut to you.
Think about it.