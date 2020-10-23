“Then understood they how that he bade them not beware of the leaven of bread but of the doctrine of the Pharisees and of the Sadducees.” Matthew 16:12
There has been much “to do” in the last twenty years about the numerical decrease of the spotted owl. Originally, the deforestation of the northwest woods by logging companies was considered the main culprit. Now, however, scientists have found that the real nemesis to the spotted owl is most likely the rapid growth of the barred owl in the area. They compete for the same food, but the barred owl is more aggressive and adaptable.
During Jesus’ earthly ministry, His main opposition was not from “outside sources” but rather from the religious sector, especially the Pharisees and the Sadducees.
They taught extra-scriptural teachings that led people away from the original intent or meaning of the Scriptures. Jesus, therefore, confronted them on numerous occasions. In Matthew 23 we find that entire chapter devoted to Jesus directly speaking against their teachings and practices.
It was the influence of those religious sects that caused our Savior Jesus Christ to be crucified as Matthew 26-27 shows. Appearances are not always accurate so one must not be quick to draw conclusions. We should rather follow the wisdom of Proverbs 15:28 instead, “The heart of the righteous studieth to answer: but the mouth of the wicked poureth out evil things.”
Think about it.