I am frequently asked the question, “To whom does the chaplain go when the chaplain needs a chaplain?” My wife, Karen, is typically the first person to whom I turn. I also seek out chaplain peers, a supervisor in my chain of command, or even a neighbor. Additionally, I have an active “inner life” that helps, which includes personal prayer and reading Scripture or other books. Even writing this weekly column encourages me to think, process, and strengthen my spiritual resilience. I discovered one more cherished source of comfort by accident on my first deployment to Iraq in 2003. Since we did not yet have inexpensive or readily accessible digital music back then, I packed a hymnal in case I needed a resource for service music. While the hymnal did not get used often for chapel, I frequently turned to it for comfort when I was homesick, lonely, or afraid.
I advocate cracking open a hymnal – any hymnal – and singing. While I periodically use praise and worship chorus slides during a chapel service, my preference is for the hymnal. Perhaps I just like the feel of a book in my hands. Maybe it’s because I read music, but not very well, and enjoy switching between bass and tenor notes. Or it could be that since a hymnal is portable, I can easily tuck it away in my backpack or duffel and take it with me wherever I go – no batteries required! Even when I was by myself, sitting on my cot in a tent in Iraq, I opened my hymnal, hummed the notes, and found comfort in quietly singing the timeless verses of the church’s hymnody.
One of my favorite hymns is “On Eagle’s Wings,” by Michael Joncas. It is essentially the text of Psalm 91 set to beautiful music. “You who dwell in the shelter of the Lord, who abide in God’s shadow for life, say to the Lord: ‘My refuge, my rock in whom I trust!’ And I will raise you up on eagle’s wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, make you to shine like the sun, and hold you in the palm of my hand.” The ensuing verses promise protection from danger by God’s angels and refuge behind the shield of God’s faithfulness. Psalm 91 is a comfort when read, even more so when sung!
Another favorite is “I Was There to Hear Your Borning Cry,” by John Ylvisaker. While it may not yet be a classic hymn of the church, it’s a wonderful affirmation of God’s presence through every stage of our earthly lives. The song takes us from birth, through childhood, adolescence, marriage and young adulthood. Then, “In the middle ages of your life, not too old, no longer young, I’ll be there to guide you through the night, complete what I’ve begun. When the evening gently closes in and you shut your weary eyes, I’ll be there as I have always been with just one more surprise.” Even in old age and at the moment of our earthly death, God is with us, Emmanuel. I can barely read the words “with just one more surprise” without choking up, much less sing them!
“Comfort, comfort my people, says your God. ... Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” Isaiah 40:1, 30-31. Message Fort Greely Chapel with your favorite hymn and take comfort in the sung promises of the church.
For God and Country!
