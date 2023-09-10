Isaiah 53:1-2 states, “Who hath believed our report? And to whom is the arm of the Lord revealed? For he shall grow up before Him as a tender plant and as a root out of dry ground: He hath no form nor comeliness and when we shall see Him there is no beauty that we should desire Him.”
Whenever the Savior Jesus Christ came to this earth and took on human flesh, He did not allow Himself to be of such outward attraction that men would follow Him due to His looks. Instead as verse two points out, Jesus was an average looking man. You would not be able to pick Him out of the crowd if you did not know who He was. Our Savior was common in all He did. He was common in finances – a carpenter. He was common in dress – He wore a normal robe. He was born even below common – a manger of an inn. He was common in His preaching – illustrations that all could relate to. He was common in His words – no long dictionary words. He was common in needs – He got hungry, thirsty and tired. He chose common men as His disciples –fisherman and even a publican. (tax collector IRS!) He left His disciples a common Gospel to preach – Matthew 28:19-20, which resulted in a common salvation – Jude verse 3.
Man doesn’t want common or ordinary. Instead, man desires fabrications, the unusual, even the strange things. Unless each individual man receives the common salvation founded in Jesus Christ, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. (John 3:3,7) Jesus was common in appearance but not in person/identity for He was, and still is the living Son of God and God the Son! He came to be common that we might have an uncommon salvation.
Hebrews 2:3 states “How shall we escape if we neglect so great salvation; which at the first began to be spoken by the lord, and was confirmed unto us by them that heard Him.” I wonder whether or not you have received Jesus Christ as your very own Savior by faith? Romans 6:23 states, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Think about it.