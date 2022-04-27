“Master, which is the great commandment in the law? Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thy self. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”
Matthew 22:36-40
It is very easy for people to become calloused when it comes to our responsibilities. Take, for example, an incident that took place in Los Angeles. It occurred at roughly 9:46 a.m. on Piru Street. Apparently, a police officer wrote out a parking ticket violation for a Cadillac that was illegally parked.
The window on the driver’s side was open enough for the officer to put his hand through the window and place the ticket on the dashboard. The amount of the ticket was $30.00. What made this incident so unique was the that the driver was still in the car sitting behind the wheel. Neither the officer nor the driver spoke to each other. The officer did not notice that the driver was dead.
When it was finally discovered the man was dead, the paramedics on the scene stated that the driver had been dead between 10-12 hours before the ticket had been written.
Many Christians have the same cold, calloused spirit towards people. We may note the sin or violation committed but do not offer the means to correct the problem. The Bible states that there is only one way for a person to have their sins forgiven and be in right standing with God. It is only by faith in Jesus Christ.
1 Timothy 2:5-6 states, “For there is one God, and one mediator between God and man, the man Christ Jesus. Who gave himself a ransom for all, to be testified in due time.”
When it comes to people’s lives, God doesn’t want anyone to be dead behind the wheel, for He died that we might have eternal life.
Think about it.