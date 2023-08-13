2 Thessalonians 3:16 states, “Now the Lord of peace himself give you peace always by all means. The Lord be with you all.”
In Hebrews 13:20 we read, “Now the God of peace, that brought again from the dead our Lord Jesus, that great shepherd of the sheep, through the blood of the everlasting covenant.”
In Isaiah 57:19-21 it states, “I create the fruit of the lips; peace, peace to him that is far off, and to him that is near, saith the Lord; and I will heal him. But the wicked are like the troubled sea, when it cannot rest, whose waters cast up mire and dirt. There is no peace, saith my God to the wicked.”
It becomes very clear that if a person is going to find true peace in this world, according to the Scriptures, it will only be found in Jesus Christ. A person can have a temporary release from heartache, but in order to find true inner peace, a person can only turn to the Lord Jesus Christ to attain it.
I read an illustration that can give a picture of this. A missionary returned to his home in Africa. As he entered into his house, he saw that a very large python had somehow entered inside. He ran out to his vehicle and retrieved a .45 caliber pistol. He very carefully re-entered his home and dispatched the python by shooting it in the head. It wasn’t until the missionary killed the snake that he could now enter and rest peacefully.
The devil is referred to as “that old serpent” in Revelation 12:9, and until a person receives Christ as Savior, there can be no peace within the house (our lives). As the reference above points out, God is wanting to give you peace, but you have to come to him in faith.
Hebrews 11:6 states, “But without faith it is impossible to please him (God): for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”
I wonder today, are you at peace within, or is your heart troubled in a sea of unrest ?
Think about it.