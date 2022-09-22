In Genesis 12 we read of the calling and directive of God upon the life of Abraham to leave his home, his relations, and his way of life. He is told by God that he will be given special land that God has chosen for him, so Abraham obeyed God and left Ur of the Chaldees.
Have you ever wondered why it was that God chose to call and bless Abraham as he did?
Scripture teaches that God knows all things (Psalm 147:5). Since He does know all things, He would certainly know everything about us – past, present, future. God, therefore, knew the type of man, in heart, that Abraham was, and so, He chose Abraham to be the man that he desired to work with
Note what God states about Abraham in Genesis 18:19, “For I know him that he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the Lord, to do judgment and justice; that the Lord may bring upon Abraham that which he hath spoken of him.”
What a tremendous statement by the Lord in regards to Abraham, knowing that Abraham would be obedient to the commands of God. God knows all about us the Scripture states in Matthew 10:29-31.
The most important question is…do you personally know God?
Think about it.