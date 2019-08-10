Leviticus 4:27a states, “And if any one of the common people sin through ignorance…”
A pastor told the story of a woman who was at an airport waiting to board her flight. She had a little time to kill, so she stopped into a little food station and bought some cookies. She put them into her purse and sat down at a nearby table. She had purchased a newspaper, as well. It had not been five minutes after she began reading her newspaper when she heard the rustling of plastic. A man had sat down opposite her at the small table and was eating her cookies! She looked over her newspaper and pulled the cookies closer to her. She then took a cookie. The man reached over and took another cookie. The woman was extremely upset, but said nothing. Soon the man got up and left. As the woman went over to the ticket counter, she reached into her purse for her ticket and felt her bag cookies! Unbelievably, she had been eating his cookies. She had forgotten to take her bag of cookies out of her purse.
It is easy to forget and draw conclusions. May we be quick to keep silent until we know the whole story. Think about it.