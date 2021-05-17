“For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work.” James 3:16
There is an ancient Greek legend about a certain athlete that was a runner. He ran well but finished second. The winner, of course, received all of the accolades of praise. A statue was eventually erected in his honor.
Envy began eating away at the athlete who had placed second to such a degree that he decided he would destroy the statue of the winner. Each night he went to the statue and began to chisel away at the base of the statue. A number of nights had passed and due to his state of anger, he did not recognize how deeply he had chiseled. The statue had weakened to the point that it fell on top of the envious athlete, crushing him. His own envy had destroyed him.
Many a person has allowed themself to be deeply scarred, hurt, and even destroyed due to a spirit of envy. Rather than envying another, how much better is it to rejoice with them in their accomplishments.
“Rejoice with them that do rejoice, and weep with them that weep.” Romans 12:15.
How is your spirit today?
Think about it.