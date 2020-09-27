Proverbs 27:17 says, “Iron sharpeneth iron; so a man sharpeneth the countenance of his friend.”
You may recall the death of former Senator John Tower of Texas. He was killed in a plane crash along with twenty-two other people in 1992. The investigation revealed that the cause for the crash was a stripped gear in the propeller controls. The gear that was stripped adjusted the pitch of the left engine’s propellers. It was worn away by an opposing part that had a harder coating made of Titanium. This opposing part acted like a file, wearing the teeth of the pitch gear down.
We are like that opposing part of the pitch gear towards others. We can either sharpen them or wear them down. A friend is one who cares about the others he knows and comes in contact with. He, therefore, seeks to strengthen and build up the others he knows because he is a true friend.
An associate feigning himself to be a friend will be abrasive and cutting, wearing away the spirit of others.
I rejoice as I think of the Savior Jesus Christ as He came to give His life for others (Matthew 20:28; John 15:13). As the Scripture points out in John 3:16, it was the love of God that sent Him to the cross on our behalf so that we might receive salvation and everlasting life. Jesus came to save, to build, and to strengthen lives. He truly sharpened His friends!
How about you, dear friend? Have you been sharpened through Jesus Christ? By that I mean have you been saved through faith by trusting in Jesus as your savior? If so, what kind of “Iron” are you to the others in your life- abrasive or building? A true friend is hard to come by!
Think about it.