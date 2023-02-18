It doesn’t take on long to surmise that God is a merciful and compassionate God. As we turn to the passages of the book of Genesis and read of God’s power, wisdom, and foreknowledge as in the first two chapters He created all things. Then in the third chapter we see man (Adam) committing sin and paying dearly for it. God did not destroy man upon that sin, but rather He gave man mercy – mercy that was undeserved and unwarranted. God bestowed mercy and has been showering man with mercy for over 6,000 years.
The Bible stresses in a multitude of passages the mercy of God, and yet we know it is true because we were not consumed by death the instant we sinned but have received His prolonged mercy. However, unrighteous, ungodly, and unsaved men have the audacity to make terrible statements about God being unmerciful.
Consider the following epitaph found on someone’s tombstone in an old English churchyard (and written in old English): “Here lie I, Martin Elginbrodde, Hae mercy o’ my soul Lord God, as I would do were I Lord God, and ye were Martin Elginbrodde”
If man was as perfect as is God, and God would take our place, we would find that the plan of Jesus would be our plan, exactly. We cannot totally see all things as God does, so we do not fully understand. I do know one thing – His mercies are new every morning, Great is His faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3 21-24)
His mercy will end with your death, if you have not accepted Jesus Christ, by faith, as your personal Savior. Jesus said in John 3:3, “Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.”
Think about it.