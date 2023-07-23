In matters of great importance, we need to have credible sources to aid us in our decisions.
Such is the case of the man who picked some mushrooms and brought them home to his wife. The family was undecided whether they were mushrooms or toadstools until someone found a National Geographic magazine that showed different varieties of edible mushrooms. As they viewed the various pictures, they were convinced they had the type called "Shaggy-mane," which is definitely edible. On the basis of those pictures and their faith, they prepared and ate the mushrooms. No one in the family suffered.
I John 5:9 states, "If we receive the witness of men, the witness of God is greater: for this is the witness of God which He hath testified of His son."
If we will accept, by faith in this life, the testimony of men for our physical well-being, how much more should we accept the witness of God’s Word for our eternal well-being? The Bible has proven itself more sure (unfailing) over the centuries than any other book. Do you believe the witness of God’s Word, the Bible, concerning His son? Your eternity hinges upon it. Think about it.
This column was originally published in 2009.