Matthew 22:37-40 says, “Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself. On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”
As you study these wonderful verses spoken by our Savior Jesus Christ you come to realize that it is impossible to truly love another person as God does unless you have the love of God within you. The only way of attaining God’s love is to receive Jesus Christ as Savior. Once a person has truly done that then God puts into their heart a true love for all people. It is this love of your fellow man that motivates you to do two things. As scripture tells us, first you will witness of Jesus to others (2 Corinthians 5:11, 14), and secondly, you will want to help your fellow man as able (Galatians 6:10).
A person will find that many organizations that are more than 50 years old and are man-aid oriented were originally started by Christians with a desire to help their fellow man, such as The Red Cross, YMCA, YWCA, orphanages, many colleges and hospitals. A good many of the “cures” in the medical field came from God-fearing doctors and researchers.
I state all this to share this principle, which I truly believe, the Christians who have helped their fellow man the most in this world were those who thought the most of the next. In other words, by living to please and put God first in one’s life, He opens doors of opportunities for them to help aid their fellow man.
C. S, Lewis stated it this way, “If you read history, you will find that the Christians who did most for the present world were just those who thought most of the next. It is since Christians have largely ceased to think of the other world that they have become so ineffective in this. Aim at Heaven and you will get earth thrown in: aim at earth and you will get neither.”
How about it? What is your focus centered on today?
Think about it.