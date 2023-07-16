I Kings 4:33 states, “And he spake of trees, from the cedar tree that is in Lebanon even unto the hyssop that springeth out of the wall: he spake also of beasts, and of fowl, and of creeping things, and of fishes.” I’d like to draw your attention to the clause, “even unto the hyssop that springeth out of the wall.” Hyssop is an interesting plant. It is a species of marjoram and member of the mint family, growing up to three feet in height and produces yellow flowers.
We see in Scripture it was used to sprinkle the blood on the door posts and lintel by the Israelites on that fateful Passover night in Egypt (Exodus 12:22). It was to be part of purification ceremonies (Leviticus 14:4-6,51-52 and mentioned by David in this fashion (Psalm 51:7). We see, also, in John 19:29 that hyssop was used to attempt to relieve Jesus’ thirst as He hung on the cross.
The unique thing about this hardy plant is that due to its root system, it grows in rocky crevices and was cultivated on terrace walls. It is a picture of the true Christian faith, for as the hyssop plant’s roots are fastened on the rock wall for its sustenance and life, so too is the true Christian’s life fastened on He Who is the Rock of life – the Lord Jesus Christ (1 Corinthians 10:4, Matthew 7: 24-25). Remove the root from the rock, and the hyssop plant will die.
Without a faith grounded upon Jesus Christ, there is no eternal life (John 14:6). Are you, by faith, fastened upon the solid Rock, Jesus Christ, today? Think about it.