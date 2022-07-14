“Looking diligently lest any man fail of the grace of God; lest any root of bitterness springing up trouble you, and thereby many be defiled; Lest there be any fornicator, or profane person, as Esau, who for one morsel of meat sold his birthright.”
Hebrews 12:15-16
Situations don’t always go according to plan, and people do not always treat us in a kindly manor. It is very easy, if one is not careful, to let bitterness enter our lives. There are many persons today that are living in a state of anger and bitterness because they have not forgiven the offender or let go of the offense.
The Bible gives the Christian the right protocol to take to keep from developing the sin of bitterness. The first step is a defense system. A defense system is designed to thwart the incoming attacks from another source. The better your defense system is the better protection from attack you have. That’s easy to understand.
The first two words in Hebrews 12: 15, “Looking diligently”, are the Christian’s defense system. Those two words literally means to beware, to oversee, to give attention to, to examine the state of affairs of something. It is akin to a sentry being on duty as he is to be alert, for if he fails to be diligent in his duty, many lives are at risk. Each person is a sentry and if we fail to protect ourselves from developing a wrong spirit, it will bring trouble into our lives. Verse 15 also brings out that a bitter spirit will not only affect our life, but all those we associate with.
Verse 16 points out that bitterness leads down a dark path with many heartaches. The offensive system is easy. We are to take our situation to God! Looking diligently. The only person the Christian and all persons are to look to for direction in the life is Jesus Christ.
As Hebrews 12:2 states. Only he can save, and only he can oversee any situation.
I wonder, have you trusted Jesus Christ as your Savior, or have you developed a “root of bitterness” in your heart due to a person or circumstance which is stealing your joy in spirit?
Why not go to Jesus right now and let him change your life.
Think about it.