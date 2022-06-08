One of the great blessings in life is that of good health.
I read of twin brothers, Ronald and Donald Horton, who lived in Taylor, South Carolina. They have since passed on into eternity.
They had a disease from birth called hemophilia, a disease that caused the blood to flow profusely even when the cut was miniscule. For example, Donald went into the dentist office to have two teeth extracted and ended up needing 49 pints of blood before the bleeding was fully stopped! What is interesting about this disease is that it is usually hereditary and transmitted by the mother, but only males are affected.
The importance of blood is emphasized in the Bible, especially in the Old Testament law.
Leviticus 17:14 states, “For it is the life of all flesh; the blood of it is for the life therefore I said unto the children of Israel, Ye shall eat the blood of no manner of flesh: for the life of all flesh is in the blood thereof: whosoever eateth it shall be cut off,” or removed from the nation of Israel.
A person can live without any other fluid except his blood; it is the life of the body.
The Bible shares how our Savior Jesus Christ shed his precious blood while hanging on the cross for our sins. It was absolutely necessary that His blood be shed for our accounts,
Hebrews 9:22 states, “And almost all things are by the law purged with blood; and without shedding of blood is no remission (forgiveness).”
Ephesians 1:7 states, “In whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sin, according to the riches of His grace.” Jesus willingly shed His blood, his life, so that we might have eternal life.
Think about it.