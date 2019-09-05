Psalm 95:6 states, “O come, let us worship and bow down: let us kneel before the Lord our maker.” As one studies the root meaning of the word worship your find the word, in both Greek and Hebrew means “to bow down, to do obeisance, to fall, to prostrate oneself.” In other words, when a person desires to truly worship God, they are to be in position of humility as they do so, at the least on their knees and preferably upon their face. When one considers Who God is and the power that HE possesses, it is only fitting that we prostrate ourselves before Him. Jesus is, as stated in Isaiah 9:6, “the mighty God”!
Many are familiar with the story of Joni Erickson Tada who became a quadriplegic at the age of 17 due to a diving accident. She hasn’t had any feeling in her legs or been able to move them for over 50 years. Some years ago, while attending a Christian convention, the speaker closed his sermon with the appeal for everyone to bow down on their knees before the Lord. Mrs. Tada started to cry because in her heart she wanted to bow before the Lord but couldn’t. Through tears of passion, she began to pray and express to her Savior how thankful she will be whenever she is able to bow before the true God in reverence and worship Him in Heaven. She could not physically get down on her knees, but in her heart she did worship God.
Have you ever bowed yourself before God in heart and body to worship Him? Have you, more importantly, received Jesus Christ, by faith, as Savior? Worship begins to take on a whole new perspective when you are a child of the King!
Think about it.