Hebrews 10:25 states, “Not forsaking the assembling of yourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”
Whenever God gives a command, a directive to His people in the Scripture, it is to be obeyed, not questioned. We may not understand it, we may not agree with it, we may not even like it, but regardless, we are to obey it. Only God knows all things, and as the Scripture states in Isaiah 55:8, “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways, saith the Lord.” As believers, we know that God never leads us astray. He always seeks our good. So why did God command Christians to meet/ assemble together? Perhaps it is for encouragement, for fellowship, for Biblical growth.
Let me give you one example of why God says something specifically when we may not understand. In the book of Genesis chapter seventeen verses nine through fourteen, God commands Abraham to circumcise every male baby on the eighth day after it is born. Why on the eighth day? Why circumcision at all? To keep from going into a long discourse, let me state that God knew that it was on the eighth day that vitamin K is at its highest peak in the human body. Vitamin K is the vitamin agent that clots the blood says “None of These Diseases” by Dr. S. I. McMillen.
Whenever God commands us to obey Him, we need to do it by faith, immediately, because He is God. Think about it.