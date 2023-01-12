1 Timothy 2:5 states, ’’ For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus .’’
A well-known preacher from the previous generation shared about his travels in Europe. He shared that in some European towns the walls still bear the marks upon those walls which surrounded them. Streets that are near those old walls are sometimes curved and end up into a dead end.
A tourist had some trouble navigating to find a certain location so he asked help from a stranger. The stranger directed the tourist on which street to take in order to get to his destination. The tourist, due to his previous failures, was a little dubious over the directions. He asked the stranger, “Is that the best way?” The stranger responded, “It is the only way. If you follow the other turning, it will bring you back here.’’
So it is for every person and their quest to enter into Heaven. There are many various roads one can take, but only one will ensure you of obtaining your desired destination. As the Scripture plainly teaches, Jesus Christ is the only way a person can be saved and have eternal life. (John 14:3; Acts 4:12; Romans 10:9)
Every other path is a turning that will bring you to a dead end! Think about it.