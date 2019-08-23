2 Kings 21:16 says, “Moreover Manasseh shed innocent blood very much, till he had filled Jerusalem from one end to another; beside his sin werewith he made Judah to sin, in doing that which was evil in the sight of the Lord.”
The Alan Guttmacher Institute, the research arm of Planned Parenthood, has quietly uncovered the fact that over 95 percent of the abortions in America are done for convenience, not because of rape, incest, physical abnormalities, or women’s health. In fact, the former Surgeon General, Dr. C Everett Koop stated that in his more than thirty-five years of practice, “never once did a case come across my practice where abortion was necessary to save a mother’s life.”
Here is a statistic that is very eye-opening. In all the wars America has been involved in through 2017, more than 1.3 million Americans have been killed. Since the Roe vs. Wade ruling in 1973 more than 50 times that number have been killed through abortion.
God gave Israel the Ten Commandments by which all people are to abide. The sixth commandment found in Exodus 20:13 states, “Thou shalt not kill” (murder). God has never changed His mind about that because it is just as wrong today as it was when it was first given!
We cannot bring back all of this innocent (lives) blood, but we can protect the lives of the future unborn. As we fight to protect the precious innocent life, let us do all within our ability to end this terrible sin in our country.
Think about it.