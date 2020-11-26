“And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful.”
Colossians 3:15
The word thanks in one form or another is found in the Bible more than 140 times. David, referred to as a man after God’s own heart, wrote more on thankfulness than any other person in Scripture. In 1 Thessalonians 5:18 we read, “In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” I believe God wants His people, above all else, to be a thankful people.
Matthew Henry was such a man. He lived in the late 17th and early 18th centuries and was both a preacher and a writer. Today he is known mostly for his commentary. He tells of an incident he had while walking a street. A robber took everything of value that he had. Later that night he recorded in his diary, “I am thankful that during these years I have never been robbed until now. Also, even though they took my money, they did not take my life. Although they took all that I had, it was not much. Finally, I am grateful that it was I who was robbed, not I who robbed.”
Is it any wonder that he was known as a man of gratitude!
The mark of a truly mature Christian is the spirit in which he responds in difficult circumstances. Are you thankful in all things?
Think about it.