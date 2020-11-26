Pastor's Pen by Cliff Henry

“And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful.”

Colossians 3:15

 

The word thanks in one form or another is found in the Bible more than 140 times. David, referred to as a man after God’s own heart, wrote more on thankfulness than any other person in Scripture. In 1 Thessalonians 5:18 we read, “In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.” I believe God wants His people, above all else, to be a thankful people.

Matthew Henry was such a man. He lived in the late 17th and early 18th centuries and was both a preacher and a writer. Today he is known mostly for his commentary. He tells of an incident he had while walking a street. A robber took everything of value that he had. Later that night he recorded in his diary, “I am thankful that during these years I have never been robbed until now. Also, even though they took my money, they did not take my life. Although they took all that I had, it was not much. Finally, I am grateful that it was I who was robbed, not I who robbed.”

Is it any wonder that he was known as a man of gratitude!

The mark of a truly mature Christian is the spirit in which he responds in difficult circumstances. Are you thankful in all things?

Think about it.

Cliff Henry is the pastor of Greenland Baptist Church. He can be reached at ambassadors94jesus@wildak.net.​