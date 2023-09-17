Second Timothy 3:16 states, “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness. That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.”
In Washington D. C. the bureau of standards has a platinum bar that is used as the standard meter for all measurements in the United States. It is approximately 39.37 inches long and is kept in a highly protected vacuum and at a constant temperature. An argument about the measurement of any object must be settled, ultimately, by comparison with the standard meter in Washington. If a bar differs from the one in Washington, then it is in error. If it is exactly the same, then it is the correct bar. We come to the conclusion simply that the Washington bar is the standard; it cannot be judged.
The true and living God, Jesus Christ, has given us the true standard or “bar” for all matters of faith and practice. It is His Word, the Bible. Our lives are tested by its truth. All of our thoughts and philosophies are tested by the Word of God. If we find a human thought that is opposed to what is set forth in the Bible, we say that the human thought is in error. If the human thought is in agreement with what is set forth in the Bible, we say the human thought is truth. We must come, ultimately, to the conclusion that the Bible is the standard and that it cannot be judged. As God’s standard or “bar” of judgment for mankind, the Bible states in John 3:3 that unless a person has trusted Jesus Christ as their own personal Savior they cannot enter God’s kingdom. To what standard or “bar” are you entrusting your eternity?
Think about it.