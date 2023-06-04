Notice two well-known and oft-quoted passages of scripture from the Bible. John 3:16 states, “For God so loved the world that that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Romans 6:23 states, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
I want to bring out the great price, the great value of salvation that every person who has accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior has received. The value of our salvation is so great due to the value of the One who paid it!
Let me illustrate, if I may. The London Times used to publish the prices paid for all of the art paintings in all the salesrooms across the world. (I do not know if they still do.) Whether the painting is sold in New York, London, Rome, Paris, etc., The London Times published the full details of the sale. Let’s use a sce-nario here like this: Let’s say you are standing outside of an auction room, and you hear the different prices that people have purchased their paintings. Perhaps, one sells for $500 while another sells for $75,000. You quickly realize that the reason for the price differentiation is due to the artist who painted the picture!
When the Bible states in Hebrews 2:3, “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation…,” it is great due to the One (Jesus Christ) who died for us. He was literally God in the flesh, who gave Himself on that cross so we could receive eternal salvation!
Have you received His salvation? Jesus Christ is the only One that can give you that eternal salvation.
Acts 4:12 puts it this way in speaking of Jesus, “Neither is there salvation in any other; for there is none other name under Heaven given among men whereby we must be saved.” Think about it.