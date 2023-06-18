In Galatians 6:10 we read these wonderful words, “As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.” Then in Acts 20:35b we read, “… It is more blessed to give than to receive.” We read also in Luke 6:38, “Give and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.”
There is a special inner joy that springs up when we are afforded an opportunity to help our fellow man in some small way, and do, in fact, help them. I believe God created man with this heart’s desire to be helpful to others.
I read of an ex-serviceman named James Kilpatrick from Glendale who shared his army coffee and cakes from home everyday with an elderly French lady named Jean Marshal of Baccaret, France. She lost all of her seven sons during the war with Germany and was so touched by Kilpatrick’s kindness that she willed $50,000 to him before her death. Mr. Kilpatrick used the money to further his education.
Matthew 7:12 is the passage we call “the golden rule,” for it gives the example of how we are to treat others. “Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you do ye even so to them for this is the law and the prophets.”
Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ gave us the supreme example of this as he put the needs of others before Himself. Through His death, burial, resurrection, and salvation, eternal life is given to all who would believe. Jesus stated it this way in Matthew 20:28, ‘’Even as the Son of Man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.” Think about it.