I recently read the book “Peace Child” by Don Richardson. He and his wife, Carol, along with their seven-month-old son were led of the Lord to minister the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the Sawi tribe. The people were head-hunting cannibals in the Netherlands New Guinea (currently Iran Jaya, Indonesia). They embraced deceit and treachery as virtues.
The Richardsons had ministered to the Sawi people for many months without getting any decisions for Christ and were disappointed. They wanted so much to see the Sawi receive the joy and peace as they, themselves, had in Christ. As Don shared the message of the Gospel with the men in the village, he was shocked at the way they responded when he explained the treachery that Judas performed by betraying Christ.
Over time warfare broke out between the Sawi tribe and another village. This went on for months. Finally, the Richardsons gave an ultimatum to the Sawi – stop fighting or we will leave. Amazingly, the fighting stopped. But according to tribal custom, in order for peace to prevail for a long time, there would have to be a mutual exchange of small children/babies from one tribe to the other. You can imagine the fear and dread upon every mother’s heart and mind realizing that her child could be the one chosen as the peace child. Amazingly enough, the chief of the Sawi tribe chose his only son to be the peace child!
A short time later Don Richardson was able to share with the chief and elders how God the Father gave His only Son to die for the sins of man. Their understanding finally came to them with this new revelation and as a result, most of the village embraced Jesus Christ by faith. We know that Jesus came for all mankind so that all mankind could be saved. The only way a person can have true peace with God is by accepting Jesus Christ His Son (the peace child), by faith, into their heart. Romans 5:1 states, “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.” Do you have His peace in your heart today? Think about it.