“I am the door: by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture.”
John 10:9
I read of a man named Edward Sweeney who lived in New York City. Somehow during the night his bed had caught on fire. Awakened by the smell of smoke, he ran to the door, opened it, went through it, and slammed it behind him. What he hadn’t realized due to his sleepy state was that it was not his apartment door he had opened and gone through, but his closet. As he slammed it behind him, it had locked on him and he could not get out. The other tenants in the building, meanwhile, had smelled smoke and called the fire department. They quickly dispatched and put out the fire before it became a huge blaze. Upon extinguishing the fire, the firemen released Sweeney from his closet of sure death, as they had heard his pounding upon its door.
Many a person has feared the flames of death and in haste have chosen an escape route that, unfortunately, leads to death. Proverbs says, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.”
There are many paths a person can choose to take and many doors that can be opened, but there is only one God, Jesus Christ, who alone is the true door that leads to everlasting life. Before you lock yourself behind the door of your own choosing, be sure it is the one that will lead to your soul’s eternal security, not just a temporary safety.
Think about it.