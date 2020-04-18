Matthew 7:24-27 says, “Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock: and the rain descended, and floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock. And every one that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which built his house upon the sand: and the rain descended, and the floods came , and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it.”
Jesus is teaching in these verses that there is a great importance and consequence to what a person believes. It does make a difference! The person who hears, believes, and walks in the teachings of Jesus will have the joy of knowing that their life (house) is built eternally on solid ground (a rock). The foolish or unbelieving person, unfortunately, perishes due to his rejection of the truth of Jesus’ teaching.
There are many false hopes that people put their trust in for eternal life, but I believe there are three that take precedence over the others. The first is money. Those who have it, depend upon it to attain what they desire upon this earth. It is not money that will secure a person’s soul in Heaven as Jesus taught in Luke 18:18-27, rather, it is faith in Jesus. The second is personal merit or works. There is no “Heavenly scale” balancing between a person’s good or bad deeds while upon this earth. Ephesians 2:8-9 clearly destroys that philosophy. The third is that of religion. Jesus never once alluded to religion or religious practices as security for the soul. He, rather, taught the opposite in Matthew 15:8-9.
Clearly, unless a person has turned to Jesus for eternal security, and that through faith in Him alone, their soul is resting upon sinking sand. I wonder today, my friend, what is your hope for eternity resting in? Jesus is the Rock. Upon anything else is sinking sand.
