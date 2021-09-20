“I am the good Shepherd: the good Shepherd giveth his life for the sheep.”
John 10:11
I read of a pastor who went overseas to the country of Scotland many years ago. While there, he began talking to a shepherd who had decades of experience under his belt. The shepherd put forth a question to the pastor that caused some thought before his answer. The question was, “Have you ever seen a sheep eating (not chewing the cud) while lying down?”
The pastor responded that he never had, whereupon, the shepherd stated that no one has. The shepherd then stated, “If a sheep is lying down, there may be a lovely tuft of grass within an inch of her nose, but she will not eat it. She will scramble to her feet, lean over, and eat the grass that was in easier reach before.”
In Psalm 23:1-2 we find, “The Lord is my shepherd I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.”
Unlike the earthly sheep that is never truly satisfied, the person who accepts the Lord Jesus Christ as their savior will be completely satisfied within their soul.
Did you notice that all-important phrase in verse one; “I shall not want”?
The word “want” means lack or not have enough, unsatisfied.
We see in the second verse that the trusting soul in Jesus is so satisfied in soul that he is led and made to lie in “green pastures”!
Many a person is longing in soul to be totally satisfied or have ultimate fulfillment in their life. It is unfortunate that the reason for this is that they are following the wrong “shepherd.” Many are following financial freedom as their “shepherd” to happiness, some through their job occupation, still others through their good deeds, etc.… As this Psalm points out, true satisfaction and fulfillment rests in the relationship one has with the one true Shepherd, Jesus Christ.
I wonder today if you might be one of those dissatisfied “sheep” today? In Luke 19:10 (Jesus speaking in regards to himself) says, “For the Son of Man is come to seek and to save that which is lost.”
Think about it.