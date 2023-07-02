In the mid 1800s, Temple University was started by a man named Dr. Russel Conwell. He raised millions of dollars by telling one story he entitled “Acres of Diamonds.” The story goes something like this: An African farmer had heard how others had struck it rich by discovering diamonds, so he decided to sell his farm and everything he owned and search for the valuable gems. The farmer eventually died a beaten man.
The individual that bought the farmer’s land was out inspecting his land and crossed over one of his streams on the property. He noticed an unusual stone of great beauty and took it home and placed it on his mantel. A number of weeks went by when a friend came to visit one day. As he saw the stone, he nearly fainted. The new owner/farmer thought it was just a clump of crystal. It turned out to be one of the largest diamonds ever discovered. Upon inspecting the same creek, many more were discovered. The farm became one of the most productive diamond mines in Africa!
The Scriptures direct a person to seek above all else the Kingdom of God and His righteousness in Matt.6:33. Also in Matt 13:45-46 it states, ”Again, the Kingdom of Heaven is like unto a merchant man seeking goodly pearls: who, when he had found one pearl of great price, went and sold all that he had and bought it.” Notice it is not the pearl that is emphasized; rather, it is the kingdom of Heaven, for it is Heaven that is truly of value!
Jesus stated in John 3:3, ‘’Jesus answered and said unto him, ‘Verily, Verily I say unto thee, except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God.’” What is considered of great value in your heart – diamonds here or the pearl there?
Think about it.