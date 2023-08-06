In John 4:46-54 we see Jesus’ second miracle which he performed – the healing of the nobleman’s son in Capernaum. What I find so appropriate is that Jesus’ first and second miracles were done in the area where he grew up, in Galilee. As Jesus stated in verse 44, “A prophet hath no honor in his own country.” People, at times, may view those who grew up in the town or city in a certain light or slant, for example, “The kid with the bad teeth” or “The tall lanky fella across the tracks” or perhaps, “The young man that was always stealing things from others.”
These views can hinder, in our hearts and minds, the wonderful changes that may have occurred in a person’s life over time. It was that same type of thinking of people in Jesus’ hometown area that kept them from accepting Him as the Savior He was! You see, many still viewed Jesus as the carpenter’s son. Notice what Matthew 13:55-58 states, “Is not this the carpenter’s son? Is not his mother called Mary? And His brethren, James and Joses and Simon and Judas? And His sisters, are they not all with us? Whence then hath this man all these things? And they were offended in Him. But Jesus said unto them, ‘A prophet is not without honor, save in his own country, and in his own house.’ And He did not many mighty works there because of their unbelief.” Their prejudices and preconceived thoughts of Jesus hindered them from accepting the truth about Jesus. If anyone should have been easiest to convince that Jesus was the promised Savior for mankind, it should have been those in His hometown area. They were privileged to have seen His life lived in a totally holy and sinless fashion!
Whatever the reason, this certain nobleman from Capernaum, though he walked 25 miles from Capernaum to Cana, was not a believer in Jesus’ position, only in His power. You see, he viewed Jesus as a miracle-worker, not the Savior of all mankind. It wasn’t until after Jesus challenged his reasoning in verse 48 that we see this certain nobleman truly believing that Jesus Is the Savior. It was upon this faith that moved Jesus to heal his son.
What will it take in order for you to believe that Jesus was and is the Son of God and secure your soul’s residence in Heaven?
Think about it.